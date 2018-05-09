Kawaii alert: Expanded Doraemon and Takashi Murakami collaboration to be released earlier

The UT collection by Uniqlo will be available from May 25 – and there's a plush toy.

SINGAPORE: If you love Doraemon, are a fan of Takashi Murakami’s zany art, or both, here’s something for you.

UNIQLO T-shirt brand UT has launched its new Doraemon collection, which also includes designs created by the renowned Japanese artist.

This Doraemon X Takashi Murakami UT collection graphic short sleeve T-shirt is priced at S$19.90 (Photo: Uniqlo)

Doraemon is the beloved title character in a popular manga series created by Fujiko F. Fujio in 1970, and the T-shirt range features Murakami’s “Anna koto iina dekitara iina” work which was created for and showcased at the Doraemon Exhibition Tokyo 2017, along with fan favorite designs from the Doraemon comic.

This Doraemon X Takashi Murakami UT collection graphic short sleeve T-shirt is priced at S$14.90 (Photo: Uniqlo)

Contemporary art darling Murakami is no stranger to fashion collaborations. The 56-year-old artist is known within the fashion circles for his collaboration with Louis Vuitton, as well as musical acts such as Kanye West, Pharrell and Japanese folk rock dup Yuzu.

The Doraemon X Takashi Murakami UT collection graphic short sleeve T-shirt (Photo: Uniqlo)

A total of 15 items will be available in Singapore, including men’s and kids’ T-shirts featuring main characters Doraemon and Nobita, Doraemon’s secret gadgets, as well as Murakami’s characteristic flowers. There is also a Doraemon plush toy with Murakami artwork.

The Doraemon X Takashi Murakami Plush Toy is priced at S$49.90 (Photo: Uniqlo)

The full collection will be available at UNIQLO Orchard Central and online from May 25.Prices range from S$14.90 for a kid’s T-shirt to S$49.90 for the plush toy.