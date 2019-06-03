Keanu Reeves’ publicist accuses Malaysian paper of fabricating story on actor

The actor’s spokesperson said the interview did not take place, a charge that the writer of the article has denied.

Keanu Reeves’ publicist has accused a Malaysian newspaper of fabricating its recent story on the actor.

The article, which ran on Malaysia’s Star2, was picked up around the world after it ran a quote allegedly from the actor saying that he was “a lonely guy” in response to a question about what romantic love meant to him.

The full quote read: “You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it’ll happen for me.”

However, it was later revealed that the interview didn’t take place and that the story was fabricated. The actor’s spokeswoman released this statement through HuffPost: “This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.”

Philip Berk, Star2's US correspondent who wrote the piece, has since insisted that the interview with Reeves did indeed take place at a press conference for the 54-year-old actor's new movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, at the Four Seasons New York in April.

Berk, who is a member and former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, however, clarified that the quote about Reeves being a “lonely guy” was taken from a previous interview that he had with the actor. Berk has refuted “the unverified allegation that he fabricated any of his interviews with the actor”.

