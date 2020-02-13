Kenny G latest act to postpone Singapore concert, 98 Degrees announces new date

Amid the cancellations due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, two events are proceeding as planned: Garden Beats Festival and the One Love Asia Festival.

Cue the sad saxophone sounds because Kenny G has decided to postpone his concerts here and in Malaysia over concerns about COVID-19.

A statement released by JP Entertainment on Wednesday (Feb 12) stated that the concert, originally scheduled for Feb 18 at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre, will be postponed. A new date has yet to be confirmed.

Ticket holders who want a refund may contact Sistic or Marina Bay Sands.

If you were thinking of heading across the Causeway to catch his show, you’re out of luck as that has been rescheduled too, according to the Malay Mail.

American pop group 98 Degrees announced on Wednesday via Facebook that their show has a new date.

Originally slated to be held at The Star Theatre on Feb 20, fans will now have to wait until May 19 to catch the group that recorded hits such as The Hardest Thing and Because Of You.

All tickets for the original show will still be valid for the new date, according to the Facebook post.

Former Spandau Ballet lead singer Tony Hadley’s concert, originally meant to be held on Feb 16 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, has been rescheduled for Oct 10.

The notice on the Sistic website included: “Mode Productions truly value your support and we have been working hard with all parties to make the concert happen with a postponement rather than a cancellation.”

Amid these cancellations, two events have decided to proceed as planned, with additional precautions.

The Garden Beats festival announced on Facebook that they are set to run as planned on Feb 29, and mentioned that they are monitoring the DORSCON alert levels closely.

They also stated that they will be implementing guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health, such as setting up stations across the festival grounds to provide anti-bacterial wipes, anti-bacterial foam, and additional waste disposal cans.

Visitors will also have to undergo temperature screening at the entrance, while an ambulance, first aid tent and medical officers will also be on standby throughout the event.

Similarly, the One Love Asia Festival announced on Facebook that the event, on May 1 and 2, will proceed as scheduled "as of the current status".

Organisers assured visitors that they will be closely monitoring the situation and provide more updates when they come out.