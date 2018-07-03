KFC celebrates National Day with new salted egg Goldspice Chicken

In stores till Aug 9, the KFC Goldspice Chicken is made with salted egg, chilli, curry leaves and sweet basil.

SINGAPORE: In celebration of National Day, KFC is rolling out a new, limited-edition fried chicken, available from tomorrow (Jul 4) until Aug 9.

Inspired by Singaporeans’ love for the flavours of salted egg, curry and chilli, the all new KFC Goldspice Chicken is marinated in signature KFC Hot & Crispy marinade, breaded and fried, then coated with salted egg, chilli, curry leaves and sweet basil.

Prices start at S$8.55 for a Goldspice two-piece meal.

Also launching is the new KFC Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart – an egg custard tart in puff pastry, fancied up with creamy hazelnut chocolate (S$1.50).

During the National Day celebration period, customers can stand to win a total of more than S$200,000 worth of prizes through KFC’s Everyday Wins Contest with every purchase of a Goldspice Meal. Prizes include an Audi Q2 and a daily cash prize of S$488.

KFC Goldspice Chicken is available via delivery and at all KFC outlets except Sentosa, KidZania and the Singapore Zoo.

