KFC Singapore's fried chicken skin snack is back to mess with your diet

The treat will be sold for S$3.50 at 83 outlets islandwide from Thursday (Feb 20), while stocks last. You can also get it delivered.

Just when you thought it was safe to return to your diet after putting it on pause for Chinese New Year…

KFC is bringing back its popular chicken skin snack on Thursday (Feb 20). Yes, it’s the same chicken skin that sold out at 20 outlets just four hours after its launch in November last year.

This time, though, it will be available at all KFC restaurants, while stocks last, except for the ones at KidZania and Singapore Zoo. That’s a total of 83 outlets, which may mean facing shorter queues than before.

If you’re feeling a little peckish at home or in the office, you can also order it through the KFC Delivery service.



Each pack of the hand-breaded chicken skin with a blend of KFC’s signature secret recipe of herbs and spices will be going for S$3.50. Take note that you’re only limited to five sets per transaction so be a responsible citizen and don’t hoard it like you would toilet paper and surgical masks.

