KFC and Crocs team up to make shoes that smell like fried chicken

Is this the weirdest food and fashion collaboration you’ve seen? And does that mean it should be... toe lickin’ good?

We’re just going to put this out there. The Crocs x KFC collaboration is the strangest thing we’ve seen so far this year. If only because they actually thought it was a good idea for the shoes to smell like fried chicken.

The limited edition footwear, called the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs, was announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) and it will retail for US$60 (S$83).

According to KFC’s press release, there would be two editions of the Crocs. The first one, a “Bucket Clog” already debuted during New York Fashion Week (yet another strange sartorial twist of fate) the day before, with artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA) wearing it while attending shows. It’s described as “a sky-high, platform avant-garde version”.

For the more, erm, “original recipe” version, there’s the classic clog that will be available soon. It will come with two removable charms shaped like drumsticks – which will smell like fried chicken.

If you’re curious to know more, KFC released a video on their YouTube and Instagram channels. In it, it appears there is something being deep-fried in a vat of oil – which turn out to be Crocs in all their “crispy” glory.

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC US.

So... toe lickin' good?