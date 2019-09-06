‘Who’s your Atuk’? KFC Malaysia launches limited edition streetwear line

If you’re heading across the Causeway soon, check out this collection of 11 Finger Lickin’ Good Goods, which includes a T-shirt featuring the Colonel wearing a songkok.

KFC Malaysia has expanded beyond its usual fried chicken fare to include clothing and apparel. The fast food company teamed up with Malaysian streetwear brand, Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC), to launch the 11 Finger Lickin’ Good Goods on Thursday (Sep 5).

Now you can proudly wear your love for fried chicken with this exclusive, limited edition collection consisting of 11 streetwear pieces showcasing the country’s art and local lingo.

The collection consists of 11 streetwear items such as T-shirts and a bomber jacket. (Photo: KFC Malaysia)

For example, you can snag a T-shirt that says “Who’s Your Atuk?” with an image of Colonel Sanders wearing a traditional kain pelikat and a songkok and using the Malay word for grandfather. Other items include a bowling shirt, bomber jacket, reversible bucket hat and tote bag.

According to Hugh Koh, co-founder and creative director of Pestle & Mortar Clothing, “each garment tells a story of what KFC means to each and every Malaysian, from the beautiful Jalan Larut KFC on a tee, to the playful ‘Atuk’ nickname bestowed upon the Colonel.”

Proceeds from the campaign will be channelled to Add Hope Malaysia, KFC’s corporate social responsibility initiative that raises funds for charity homes, government bodies and underprivileged families to address and alleviate hunger.

The collection is available at Major Drop Sunway Lagoon in Malaysia, and online at pestlemortarclothing.com.

