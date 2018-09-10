KFC rolls out new Tori Katsu Burger, Bonito Fries

The Japanese-inspired burger and fries are priced at S$5.50 and S$4.50, respectively.

SINGAPORE: Looking for a Japanese cuisine-inspired fast-food fix? KFC has just unveiled its latest creation, the Tori Katsu Burger.

Packed between two soft sesame buns is a marinated chicken fillet that’s coated with crunchy breadcrumbs, and fresh Japanese white shredded cabbage – all coated with a savoury special Katsu sauce and mayonnaise.

There’s also the new Bonito Fries, which is drizzled with the same special sauce and mayo combo, and sprinkled with bonito flakes.

The burger and fries are priced at S$5.50 and S$4.50, respectively, or in special meals starting from S$7.55.

Both are available from Monday (Sep 10) at all KFC outlets, except at KFC Changi Airport Terminal 1, KidZania and the Singapore Zoo.

