KFC goes healthy at 360 calories per serving

The new KFC Signature Grilled Chicken is billed as the first whole quarter leg offering for fast food restaurants in Singapore.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos



SINGAPORE: KFC may not immediately come to mind when one thinks of healthy meal options, but the fried chicken chain is hoping to change that with their latest offering.

Advertisement

The KFC Signature Grilled Chicken is an oven-grilled whole quarter leg - a chicken cut billed as a Singapore first for fast food restaurants - coated in a blend of paprika chili, pepper, garlic, onion and herbs.

According to KFC, the recipe was borne out of a year’s worth of research and development as well as consumer taste testing. Most impressively, it reportedly boasts less than 360 calories per leg.

A garden salad mix mesclun salad served with soy sesame dressing is also available as a less-guilty side.

The KFC Signature Grilled Chicken is priced at S$5.90 for à la carte (dine-in price) or in special bundle meals starting from S$8.95 (dine-in, takeaway and delivery).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Available at all KFC restaurants from Aug 1, except KFC Changi Airport Terminal 1, Jurong West Street 51, KidZania, Singapore Zoo and Toa Payoh Lorong 1.