Need to spice up your life? KFC Singapore now has the Nyonya Chicken

The KFC hot and crispy chicken comes coated with a sauce made with chillies, dried shrimps and curry spices. Have a glass of water handy.

Kus semangat! KFC has launched the Nyonya Chicken – signature hot and crispy chicken that's been coated with a sauce made with chillies, dried shrimps, curry spices, laksa leaves and coconut.

Sounds almost like fried chicken with a sedap nyonya laksa sauce if you ask any bibik.



You can snack on just one piece for S$3.60, or go for the two-piece meal for S$8.95 where you'll get two pieces of Nyonya Chicken, one regular whipped potato, one regular coleslaw, and a regular Sjora Strawberry Kiwi.

The KFC Nyonya 2 Pcs Meal. (Photo: KFC)

Order any of the Nyonya Chicken meals – including the Chicken Box or the five- or nine-piece meals – and you’ll also get to participate in the Grand Lucky Draw for cash prizes, including three grand prizes of S$8,888 and five weekly prizes of S$3,888.



Each entry will also stand a chance to play the KFC Ang Bao Rush game, where a cash prize of S$388 will be won each week for five weeks. KFC cash vouchers and discounts off KFC snacks and drinks will also be up for instant wins. More details here.



The KFC Nyonya Chicken is available at all KFC restaurants for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery, except at KidZania and Singapore Zoo.

