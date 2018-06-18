KFC Singapore to stop providing plastic caps and straws for drinks

SINGAPORE: KFC announced on Monday (Jun 18) that in an effort to reduce single-use plastics, it will no longer provide plastic caps and straws with drinks at its 84 outlets in Singapore starting on Wednesday.

It will, however, continue to offer plastic caps for takeaway drinks.

In a press release, the fast-food chain said that the move - part of its No Straws Initiative - will see a reduction of 17.8 metric tonnes of single-use plastics in a year.

"We acknowledge the strain that single-use plastics put on our environment and are taking steps to do our part in endeavouring a change," said Ms Lynette Lee, general manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken Management.

"We recognise that every little bit counts and are proud to be the first fast food restaurant in Singapore to champion this movement, one straw at a time," she added.



KFC Singapore's first attempt at going green was in December 2016 when it phased out dine-in paper boxes and served their meals in reusable baskets instead. In early 2017, KFC replaced the foam packaging for their breakfast platters and porridge bowls with recyclable paper ones.

The efforts reduced their use of paper boxes and foam packaging within six months by nearly 2.5 million and more than 700,000 sets respectively, it said.



The company also said it will continue to review and roll out the use of more biodegradable packaging.

