Khoo's new ramen film spawns real dish

Now both the dish and his latest film are headed to Berlin, Germany.

SINGAPORE: When acclaimed Singaporean director Eric Khoo and executive producer Yutaka Tachibana came up with the idea of mixing Singapore’s bak kut teh with Japan’s ramen while working on a new film, neither expected it to result in a real dish that would be sold in an actual restaurant.

“It was simply the combination of two of my favourite childhood foods,” Khoo told Channel NewsAsia. “I like them both very much because they are both ‘soul’ foods, especially bak kut teh which is essentially ‘bone tea’ that originated from Teochew labourers.”

Keisuke Takeda, founder of Singapore’s biggest ramen chain Ramen Keisuke, was inspired by the idea and decided to come up with his own version of bak kut teh ramen. Previously only available in Ramen Keisuke’s Japan outlets - where only 15 bowls of this special flavour were reportedly made and sold daily - Singapore can try it at Ramen Dining Keisuke at Suntec City when it debuts alongside Khoo’s film come Mar 29.

Filmmaker Eric Khoo with the cast of Ramen Teh. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

The film Ramen Teh - named after this special Singapore-Japanese concoction - has been chosen as the closing film of the Culinary Cinema section at the 2018 Berlin International film which will take place from Feb 18 to 23.

The film, making its world premiere in Berlin, also holds special meaning for Khoo as his first feature - 1995’s Mee Pok Man - also played there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khoo told Channel NewsAsia that Ramen Teh is not only a tribute to his mother and her cooking, it is also his “favourite" out of all his films.

“I normally would never say something like this because I don’t like any of my own films,” he quipped. “It is truly a movie I’ve wanted to make since forever.”

Ramen Teh follows the story of a young Japanese ramen chef (played by popular Japanese actor Takumi Saito) who makes a trip to Singapore to find out more about his late Singaporean mother (played by Jeanette Aw).

Actress Jeanette Aw plays the late mother of a young Japanese ramen chef. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

Local comedian Mark Lee and veteran superstar Matsuda Seiko also star in this Singapore-Japan co-production, which sees Singapore food blogger Leslie Tay and chef Keisuke Takeda as culinary advisors.

Actor Mark Lee plays Singapore food blogger Leslie Tay in the film Ramen Teh. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

The film, which was shot in Japan, also marks the first time Khoo has filmed a feature outside of Singapore.

Celebrated Vietnamese-German chef The Duc Ngo will prepare a three-course menu inspired by the film at pop-up restaurant Gropius Mirror at the festival, which will also include his own interpretation of bak kut teh ramen.