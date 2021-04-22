Kim Kardashian finds out her family’s connection to hit TV series Bridgerton

Actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix show, tweeted that the Kardashians were a "massive inspiration" for the Featheringtons.

It’s already pretty clear that the Kardashians are one of the most influential families in pop culture but if you needed more convincing, here’s one more reason – they’re the inspiration for the Featherington family on the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

This was revealed by Lady Whistledown herself, well, the actress who plays her, to be specific.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday (Apr 21), actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, tweeted: “As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings? Because I feel like she should know this."

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Kardashian responded that she was “freaking out” at the information. She wrote: “This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

The reality star and entrepreneur had expressed her love for the steamy Netflix period drama back in March and was excited to find out that her famous family had a part to play in this series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The interactions continued as Coughlan invited the 40-year-old Kardashian to their fitting.

She added that Kardashian had “been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know”, referring to the fact that the same designer who made Kardashian’s corset for the Met Gala also made hers for the show.

That piece of information stirred up even more excitement for Kardashian as she replied, “Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!?"

Advertisement

Coughlan later tweeted a Kim Kardashian gif and captioned, “You know I’ve loved Kim for like over a decade, I can’t even deal”.

Could we be seeing a Kardashian on the show in future seasons?

