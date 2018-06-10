Kim Kardashian and kids celebrate Kanye West’s birthday with homemade chocolate cake

The rapper celebrated his "good life" in low-key fashion – and with extra rainbow sprinkles.

SINGAPORE: A homemade birthday cake with extra sprinkles and a weekend cuddling the kids in bed. Doesn’t sound quite like the lyrics of a hit rap song, but that’s the “good life” of the West-Kardashian clan.

On Jun 9, Kim Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a personal peek into her family life, posting a photograph of her snuggling in bed with their three children: Five-year-old daughter North West, two-year-old son Saint West, and five-month-old daughter Chicago West.

Welcome to the good life... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

"Welcome to the good life..." read the caption, Kardashian presumably quoting a lyric from husband Kanye West's 2007 song Good Life.

West turned 41 the day before, and celebrated in decidedly low-key fashion. According to reports, the couple hosted an intimate meal at their Los Angeles home for close friends and family. For dessert: A homemade chocolate birthday cake with rainbow sprinkles, which North and Saint helped bake.

(Photo: instagram.com/KimKardashian)

Earlier this month, West released his eighth album at a secret listening party in the mountains of Wyoming. The album touches on topics such as mental health, #MeToo, his wife's loyalty and drugs.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and family in the mountains of Wyoming. (Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian)

A source told E! News: “Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done.”

