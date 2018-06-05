Kim Kardashian, Raf Simons, Supreme all win at 2018 CFDA fashion awards

The inaugural Influencer Award was given out to reality star Kardashian while stalwart model Naomi Campbell took home the Fashion Icon Award.

SINGAPORE: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), American fashion’s governing body, announced its top honours during a star-studded dinner event hosted by actress Issa Rae at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday (Jun 5, Singapore time).

Among the awardees were Kim Kardashian West, Ralph Lauren, Supreme, Raf Simons and Donatella Versace. Also present during the event were celebrities and fashion luminaries such as Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, Trevor Noah and Michael Kors.

Rae, best known for her role in the television series Insecure, made history by being the first African-American to emcee the CFDA awards as well as the first woman to host in nine years. Her opening monologue was laced with political jokes, and even took potshots at Kardashian West’s husband, rapper Kanye West, who had recently made controversial comments regarding slavery.

The event honoured the best of American design at a time when the fashion industry is struggling with controversies, a retail slump, as well as magazine closures and layoffs.

The award for Menswear Designer of the Year went to cult streetwear brand Supreme."I never considered Supreme a fashion brand or myself a fashion designer, but appreciate the recognition nonetheless," said founder James Jebbia while accepting the award.

Meanwhile, the Womenswear Designer of the Year award went to Belgian Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, who also took home the award in 2017. "Even in bad times, this country is very inspiring to me," he said.

Actresses-turned-designers Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen won the Accessory Designer of the Year award for their under-the-radar brand of luxe. Donetella Versace, who showed her first collection for the Italian fashion house 20 years ago, took home The International Award.

A special CFDA Members’ Salute went to Ralph Lauren, who is celebrating 50 years in business.

The inaugural Influencer Award was given to Kim Kardashian West, who was dressed in a curve-hugging white crop top and skirt by L.A.-turned-Paris designer Rick Owens.

FULL WINNERS LIST

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg

Members Salute: Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award: Carolina Herrera

International Award: Donatella Versace

Media Award: Edward Enninful

Fashion Icon Award: Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award: Kim Kardashian West

Accessory Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year: Supreme

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Sander Lak, Sies Marjan

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Raf Simons, Calvin Klein

