Kim Kardashian shares photos from baby 4’s baby shower party, but not his name

Since he is the “most calm and chill of all my babies”, he probably wouldn’t mind that he still hasn’t got a name

While it’s still anyone’s guess what Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West’s will be naming baby 4, what we do know is that he is “perfect” and looks like the twin of his one-year-old sister Chicago. The new mother of four said on Instagram that the new born is “the most calm and chill of all my babies so far.”

Baby shower on the lawn. (Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

This morning (May 12), the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared new photos from the CBD and meditation-themed baby shower she had late last month. “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

The Kardashians were joined by Kim’s friends Larsa Pippen, Paris Hilton and Olivia Pierson. Her girl-gang guests wore Yeezy slides and created their own CBD-infused bath products at the baby shower.

Kim calls them "my girls" and they are all in Yeezy slides. (Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian)

The highlight of the party was the name-guessing segment. Pierson locked in her guess – Knight West – but Kim and Kanye are still tightlipped on what they will be calling baby 4.



Olivia Pierson takes a shot at name guessing. (Photo: Instagram/Olivia Pierson)

Whether it is Knight or not, this Mother’s Day will be extra special for the Kardashian-West family.