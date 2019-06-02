Kit Harington's fans raise over S$62,520 in appreciation of his Game of Thrones character

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy.”

Game of Thrones fans and Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow have created a JustGiving account for the UK charity Royal Mencap Society – one of Harington’s favourite charities. They have raised over £36,000 (S$62, 520) out of a goal of £50,000 in less than a day.

Fans have described this as a gesture of thanks to the man who has given GoT fans “so much”. The fan-led rally aims to help donate to the organization that works with people with learning disabilities. The charity was first endorsed by the actor in August 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy,” the fundraiser described. “To show our gratitude, r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years. Mencap supports people with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.”

The charity is particularly meaningful to the GoT star who has a cousin with a learning disability. “My cousin Laurent is one of the 1.4 million people with a learning disability in the UK,” the actor said. “Growing up with Laurent I know that people with a learning disability have the same hopes and dreams for their lives as all young people do. However others are sometimes awkward and afraid when it comes to engaging with someone with a learning disability and that means they are often ignored and overlooked.”

Harington is currently seeking treatment after the end of his decade-long stint with the hit series. A source close to the star told People that “for 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” adding that “the role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time GoT fans fundraised for a star on the HBO hit.

Fans raised US$45,000 (S$61,820) for Clarke’s charity SameYou which supports neurorehabilitation for stroke and brain injuries. Clarke had undergone two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years due to two aneurysm growths.