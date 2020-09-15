Korean actress Oh In-hye dies in hospital after she was found unconscious at home

The 36-year-old actress is believed to have died after a suspected suicide, according to police.

Korean actress Oh In-hye has died after being found unconscious on Monday (Sep 14) in her home, according to multiple reports. She was 36.

The actress was discovered by an acquaintance in an unresponsive state at her home in Incheon City, said police. She was rushed to nearby Inha University Hospital where she underwent emergency procedures after a cardiac arrest and was reportedly stabilised.

According to South Korean news outlet OSEN, the actress did not regain consciousness.

Pop culture portal Dispatch also reported that an acquaintance of the actress confirmed Oh’s death.

Another site, AllKPop, quoted a police spokesperson as saying: “Oh In-hye’s friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there. We currently believe that she (attempted suicide).”

A spate of celebrity suicides has rocked the country's entertainment scene in recent years, including the deaths of K-pop stars such as Goo Hara and Sulli.



Oh first appeared in the 2011 movie Sin Of A Family in 2011 and would later feature in other films such as Red Vacance Black Wedding and The Plan.

Oh’s funeral will be held at Inha University Hospital on Wednesday.

Where to get help: Samaritans of Singapore operates a 24-hour hotline at 1800 221 4444, or you can email pat@sos.org.sg. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.​​​​​​​

