Korean-American star Eric Nam buys out Crazy Rich Asians screening in support of diversity

SINGAPORE: Korean-American pop star Eric Nam recently bought out a theatre screening of Crazy Rich Asians, a romantic comedy lauded for being the first major Hollywood studio movie in 25 years to feature an All-Asian cast.

In a social media post on Thursday (Aug 16), the singer-songwriter revealed he had bought out an evening showing that day at a theatre in his hometown Atlanta, Georgia so that fans, friends and family could watch it for free.

Why? "Because we’re tired of being under and misrepresented in mainstream media and we want decision makers to understand that WE ARE HERE, WE ARE ABLE, WE ARE INFLUENTIAL AND WE ARE IMPORTANT," he wrote.

"We’re not just tech geeks, math nerds and ninja assassins. We are brilliant, beautiful, sexy, hot, and much more," the 30-year-old added.

Crazy Rich Asians, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Singapore-born author Kevin Kwan, stars Fresh Off The Boat's Constance Wu, Malaysian stars Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh, and American rapper Awkwafina, among others.



Local thespians Pierre Png, Amy Cheng, Janice Koh, Fiona Xie and Selena Tan also appear in the movie, which was partially filmed in Singapore.

Since it was announced, the show has sparked discussions about identity and diversity in Hollywood.

"The success of Crazy Rich Asians is about US - OUR community," said Nam in his post. "This is about directly impacting our future and futures of generations to come. To be the first full Asian cast movie in 25 years is absolutely INSANE."



He added: "Let’s pull together as a community and SHOW UP. The Nam brothers hope that we’ve made it just a little bit easier for you all to do so and to join in.



"And no, you don’t need to be Asian to watch this movie, enjoy the showing, or be a part of this movement. The more diverse the merrier."



Nam, who made it to the big time after uploading a cover of K-pop group 2NE1's song Lonely on YouTube, will be in Singapore to host the HallyuPopFest in September.