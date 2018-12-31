K-couple alert: Running Man star Lee Gwang-soo, actress Lee Sun-bin dating

Lee Gwang-soo, star of popular South Korean realitv TV show Running Man, is off the market.

The award-winning actor and comedian has been dating 24-year-old actress Lee Sun-bin for the past five months, said his management on Monday (Dec 31).

Advertisement

The couple "has been dating passionately for five months ... since they first met through SBS TV show Running Man", Yonhap News reported, citing the agency Kingkong by Starship.

Lee Gwang-soo, 33, was one of the first cast members of Running Man along with Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and his real-life best friend, Descendants of the Sun heartthrob Song Joong-ki.

His performance on the hit TV show won him the Popularity Award at this year's SBS Entertainment Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee Sun-bin first appeared in a Chinese drama series in 2014, Yonhap reported, and has since starred in Korean dramas like Criminal Minds and Squad 38.