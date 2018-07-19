Newlywed Korean stars Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo to return to the small screen

SINGAPORE: Korean celebrity couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are set to return to the small screen, two years after starring in the smash hit Descendants of the Sun and several months after tying the knot.

The actors will not be appearing in the same show, after Song Joong-ki said in a press conference in Singapore that an on-screen reunion would be "challenging".

“Work is work, so it may be a little tough to be in the same production," the 32-year-old had said.



The celebrity of Running Man fame will, however, reunite with another Descendants of the Sun co-star, Kim Ji-won, in the historical fantasy Asadal Chronicles, said to air next year.

The drama will also feature actors Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ok-bin, according to Korean news portal Naver.

Earlier this month, Yonhap reported that Song Hye-kyo, 36, will star alongside Reply 1988 actor Park Bo-gum in Boyfriend, which will air later this year.



