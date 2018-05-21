Korean boyband BTS bags Top Social Artist at Billboard Music Awards, poses for photo with Taylor Swift

The Kpop group wins the award for the second straight year – after Justin Bieber’s six-year winning streak.

SINGAPORE: Korean boyband BTS’ American invasion continues, after it bagged Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year today (May 21). The group beat nominees Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.



The group comprising V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope had won in the same category last year. Prior to this, the award has been won by Bieber every single year from 2011 to 2016.

Kpop group BTS accepts an award onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP)

BTS performed their new song Fake Love for the first time at the event, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. They also made a new friend in Taylor Swift, apparently, smiling for a photo together backstage.





BTS has been taking the US by storm since last year, with high-profile events such as the American Music Awards and a video shoot with Vogue.

