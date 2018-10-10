K-pop stars BTS to perform in Singapore in January

SINGAPORE: K-pop sensation BTS will perform in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok next year as part of its Love Yourself world tour, its agency BitHit Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The hugely popular septet, who became the first K-pop act to address the United Nations in September, will perform at the National Stadium in Singapore on Jan 19, 2019.

Advertisement

In its social media announcement, BigHit also announced shows in Hong Kong on Mar 20, Mar 21, Mar 23 and Mar 24, as well as one in Bangkok on Apr 6 next year.

BTS performed in Singapore last year as part of the 2017 Music Bank World Tour, along with other K-pop acts such as CN Blue and Red Velvet.