K-pop group iKON to release new mini album ahead of world tour

SINGAPORE: K-pop group iKON, which recently announced its first world tour with stops in Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, is set to release a new extended play (EP) record or "mini album" next month.

On Tuesday (Jul 17), the septet's management agency YG Entertainment released teasers of the EP – the last of a three-part series – on social media.

New Kids: Continue will be launched on Aug 2, according to local reports, following New Kids: Begin in May last year and the full album Return in January.

iKON's 2018 Continue Tour kicks off Aug 18 in Seoul, with dates for the other concerts yet to be announced.

Having debuted in 2015, iKON is one of the latest K-pop acts to come out of YG Entertainment, home to big names like BIGBANG and Black Pink, and previously, 2NE1 and PSY.



