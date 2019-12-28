Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi found dead at home: Reports

A suicide note was recovered when his friends found him at his Mumbai home early Friday morning (Dec 27).

Bollywood star Kushal Punjabi has died by suicide, according to reports.

According to the Times of India, the film and TV actor was found dead at his Mumbai home in India early Friday morning (Dec 27) where a suicide note was recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya told the Indian news outlet that Punjabi's parents had repeatedly tried contacting him on his mobile since Thursday afternoon.

“The parents then informed Punjabi's friends when he did not respond to their calls. They entered the flat using a duplicate key and found him (dead). They then informed the police,” said the deputy commissioner, as cited by the Times of India.

“A suicide note was found in which the actor held no one responsible. A case of suicide has been registered."

Police also reported that Punjabi’s note gave instructions to his family on how to divide his assets. No other suspicious items were found.



Advertisement

Advertisement

His last appearance on screen was in the popular TV series Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also well-known for Bollywood hit films Lakshya (2004) and Kaal (2005), as well as Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) in which he co-starred with Priyanka Chopra.







Less than a day before his death, the actor who called himself "Dancing daddy" on Instagram, posted a photo of himself with his three-year-old son Kian.

The Christmas Eve Instagram story featured a cartoon-style photo of Punjabi cuddling his smiling boy, which he captioned with love-heart emojis.

Minutes before his death he reportedly changed his Twitter bio to: "Currently transiting planet earth."

Close friend Chetan Hansraj told the Times of India that the actor was going through separation from his wife.

“He was also down with sickness. I still can’t believe that Kushal is no more with us. I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he discussed with me that he was disturbed,” he said. “I tried telling him that things happen in life and he should just fight back. But I never imagined that he will take such a step. It is heartbreaking.”





Actor Karanvir Bohra, another close friend, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one ... But what was I to know," Bohra wrote.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1800 221 4444

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association of Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.​​​​​​​