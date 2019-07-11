Local twists to fast food with laksa burger and salted egg fried chicken

Burger King and Texas Chicken will be offering these new flavours for a limited period only.

Fast food favourites have taken on a local twist. Texas Chicken has just launched the Real Salted Egg Fried Chicken while Burger King will be offering the Laksa Burger from next Tuesday (Jul 16).

Texas Chicken’s new flavour will be available at all outlets in Singapore for a limited period from today (Jul 11) till Aug 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recipe took three years to perfect to ensure taste authenticity, quality and consistency. The chicken’s crunchy outer layer is generously coated with real salted egg sauce then sprinkled with salted egg crumbs.

Meanwhile, Burger King will be offering the new Laksa Double Beef Burger and the Laksa Tendercrisp Chicken from next Tuesday.

The Laksa Double Beef Burger is made up of two layers of beef patties with two layers of laksa sauce that's been cooked with dried shrimp. It's then topped with hard-boiled egg and sliced cucumbers. The Laksa Tendercrisp Chicken Burger comes with the same sauce and toppings.

The Rendang Burger, topped with aromatic rendang sauce and chopped onion, will also be returning to Burger King's menu for a limited period.



Advertisement