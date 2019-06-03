Leading Taiwanese bubble tea brand Milksha is coming to Singapore

The first flagship will open in town at the end of June, followed by the second outlet the same month.

The leading bubble tea brand in Taiwan is opening its first Southeast Asia branch in Singapore at the end of June.

Milksha, which goes by the name Milkshop in Taiwan, will open its first flagship shop at Suntec City Mall at the end of the month, followed soon after by a second outlet at Funan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Azuki Matcha Milk. (Photo: Milksha)

The brand will launch four series in Singapore: Fresh Milk Series, Fresh Milk Tea Latte Series, Premium Tea Series and Special Concoctions. The five signatures that will be sold here include Azuki Matcha Milk, Fresh Taro Milk, Valrhona 100% Cocoa Milk, Refreshing Orange Green Tea and Earl Grey Latte with Honey Pearl. Toppings will include honey pearls, grass jelly and pudding.



The honey pearls are freshly cooked and then frozen before being air-flown directly to Singapore using quick freeze technology to maintain the texture and consistency.

Milksha has one of the largest bubble tea outlets across Taiwan and has been voted No 1 by the country’s university students. It’s known for offering handmade products using 100% natural milk and fresh ingredients, without preservatives or chemical additives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Huang, general manager of Milkshop International, said: “We chose Singapore as the city has an established, stable and encouraging growth in the food and beverage industry. Singapore is the gateway to Southeast Asia, and our entry to Singapore opens a whole new range of opportunities geographically.”

Fresh Taro Milk. (Photo: Milksha)

To avoid disappointment and long queues at the official opening, customers can pre-order the Fresh Taro Milk, Azuki Matcha Milk or Valrhona Cocoa Fresh Milk on Klook. Orders can be placed from Jun 10 on www.klook.com and customers will receive a $2 discount.

This offer is limited to 320 cups and customers will be able to collect their drinks at an exclusive Klook queue at Milksha’s flagship store on opening day. The date of opening will be announced on Milksha’s social media channels soon.