Lee Seung Gi to hold Singapore fan meet 

The Korean Ballad King will be meeting local Korean fans for the first time in five years.

SINGAPORE: Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi will be holding a fan meet in Singapore this July.

The 31-year-old, dubbed the Ballad King, is best known for his hit songs Will You Marry Me, Because You’re My Woman and Return.

He also made his mark in the popular dramas Gu Family Book and My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox, as well as in the variety show 1 Night 2 Days.

Lee, who was briefly in a relationship with Girls’ Generation’s Yoona between 2013 and 2015, was last in Singapore in September 2013 for a fan meet-and-mini concert.

He currently has a regular gig on the variety show All The Butlers, and serves as a host in the upcoming reality show Produce 48.

The fan meet will be held on July 7 at 7pm at Zepp@BIGBOX. For more information, which will be available at a later date, visit facebook.com/redspadesg.



