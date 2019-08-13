Ticketing details for Lee Seung-gi’s Vagabond Voyage fan-meeting in Singapore announced

He'll be promoting his new spy action thriller, which will air on Netflix and and Korean TV channel SBS in September.

South Korean star Lee Seung-gi’s next Singapore fan-meeting will be held on Oct 26 at 7pm at the Singapore Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 7, local organisers IMC Live Global announced on Tuesday (Aug 13).



Tickets will go on sale on the AirAsia RedTix platform at 10am on Aug 20.

Category 3 tickets are S$138 each, while Category 2 and 1 tickets will be S$178 and S$218 respectively. VIP tickets, which include a gift as well as a group photo-taking session with the South Korean actor and singer, are priced at S$248.



The fan-meeting is part of Lee’s Asia Vagabond Voyage tour promoting his latest drama, which will be aired on Netflix and Korean TV channel SBS in September.



The spy action thriller, which also stars Suzy Bae and Shin Sung-rok, will see the 32-year-old star playing a stunt actor named Cha Dal Gun, whose nephew has died in a plane crash.



The tour also includes stops in Manila, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.