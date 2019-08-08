Korean star Lee Seung-gi to go on Asia tour marking new drama Vagabond

South Korean heartthrob Lee Seung-gi is set to embark on an Asia fan-meeting tour this October to promote his action-packed new drama Vagabond.

Organisers Applewood announced four dates covering four cities on Thursday (Aug 8), with the number expected to grow in the coming days.

Lee's third stop is on Oct 26 in Singapore, which he visited last year for a fan meeting to celebrate his 14th anniversary in the business.

Lee had then just wrapped up the Netflix hit Korean Odyssey - his fist project since completing military service.

The 32-year-old will also stop by Manila on Oct 12, Bangkok on Oct 19 and Kuala Lumpur on Nov 30.

Lee's latest project, Vagabond, is a spy action thriller also starring Suzy Bae and Shin Sung-rok. The actor plays a man looking for the truth behind a plane crash that killed his nephew.

Vagabond is expected to air on Korean channel SBS in September.