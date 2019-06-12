Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild sequel currently in development

Nintendo made the surprise announcement at the end of their E3 presentation and teased a short trailer.

The sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is currently in development. The surprise announcement was made at the end of Nintendo’s presentation at the E3, following which they screened a teaser trailer.

E3 is short for Electronic Entertainment Expo, a multi-day event in Los Angeles that showcases computer and video games and related products.



The 80-second trailer showed main protagonist Link and titular character Princess Zelda exploring a large, dark cave before coming across a skeletal remain.

The first Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild was launched in March 2017 together with the Nintendo Switch console. It was highly acclaimed and has since become one of the best-reviewed games ever. The object of the game is for Link to defeat Calamity Ganon before it destroys the kingdom of Hyrule.

No other information, including the release date, has been given as yet for the Breath Of The Wild sequel. However, another Zelda game, The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, is set for release on Sep 20.

