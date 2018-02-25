Legendary Indian actress Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest

Sridevi Kapoor, best known by her mononym Sridevi and a major Bollywood star, died Saturday (Feb 24) night in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Her brother-in-law confirmed the news to the Indian Express. Sridevi and her family were in the UAE for a wedding, and she was reportedly with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, and daughter Khushi at the time of her death.

Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. Her success led to other regional actresses like Jaya Prada to follow her to Bollywood.

Her career began at the age of four when she starred in MA Thirumugham's devotional Thunaivan. She made her Bollywood debut when she was 12 in Julie, and landed her first adult role in the following year in K Balachander's Moondru Mudichu opposite Kamal Hassan.

She went on to gain Bollywood success after her first leading actress role in 1978's Solva Sawna and 1983's Himmatwala. She appeared in numerous films throughout the '80s and '90s, including Mr India and Chandni. She took a 15-year hiatus beginning in 1997, but returned in 2012 with the blockbuster English Vinglish. Last year she starred in Mom.

Sridevi was nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards and won five. The government of India awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor, in 2013.

Then-Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) presenting the Padma Shree award to Indian film actress Sridevi (L) at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi. (Photo: Reveendran/AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes on Twitter:

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Indian cinema also expressed shock at her sudden death with actress Priyanka Chopra remembering Sridevi on Twitter. "I have no words," she wrote. "Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi. A dark day. RIP."

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Grammy award-winning music director AR Rahman and London mayor Sadiq Khan were among the many notable figures who went on social media to express their sadness and condolences.

RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :( — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2018





Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer. #SriDevi pic.twitter.com/5wDvH8xUwD — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) February 24, 2018





I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018





I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018



