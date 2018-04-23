Heavenly King Leon Lai's girlfriend gives birth to daughter: Reports

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong celebrity Leon Lai, 51, has become a father with the birth of his baby daughter with his girlfriend Wing Chan, Hong Kong media reported on Monday (Apr 23).



The singer and actor, one of Hong Kong's so-called four Heavenly Kings, had confirmed last month that he and Wing were expecting a child.

ETtoday wrote that Wing was due to give birth end-May, but went into labour early. Both mother and child are healthy, the online news site reported.



According to Apple Daily, the baby weighs only about 2.27kg as she was born prematurely.

Lai has been low-key about his personal life, and had been dating 32-year-old Wing - his assistant-turned-sales manager - for half a year before the media caught wind of their relationship.

The actor said in a Facebook post last month that he would protect his family and not expose them to the limelight unnecessarily.

Lai is the last "Heavenly King" to become a father after Aaron Kwok's wife Moka Fang gave birth last September.