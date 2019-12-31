Fireworks, dance, music: Fun for all at Mediacorp's New Year countdown party

Enjoy performances by electronic music star Jasmine Sokko and rock icon Ramli Sarip, and watch Star Search 2019 winner Zhang Ze Tong strut his stuff on the catwalk at Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2020.

It’s time to say hello to a new decade at Let’s Celebrate 2020, Mediacorp’s annual countdown party at The Promontory@Marina Bay.

This year’s event on Tuesday (Dec 31) boasts close to 100 of Singapore’s top dance, music and fashion talents who will entertain revellers as they ring in the New Year.

Mediacorp artistes Ayden Sng, Daryl-Ann, Jarrell Huang and Fang Rong will also be there for a special performance.



Admission is free and gates will open from 7pm, with the party starting at 7.30pm.

Jasmine Sokko. (Photo: Warren Tey)

There’s an exciting line-up of nonstop entertainment with performances by Benjamin Kheng, Aisyah Aziz and Ramli Sarip, before headliner Jasmine Sokko takes to the stage. The electronic music singer-songwriter is the first home-grown act to win the Best Southeast Asia Act award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in early November.

Partygoers can also expect to catch next-generation stars like ABANGSAPAU, Dru Chen, Glen Wee, Azura Goh and Joshua Marc, as well as local dance troupe BLVCKARMY and percussionists from Arthur Choo and BEAT’ABOX.

Dance troupe BLVCKARMY. (Photo: BLVCKARMY)

This year’s show will also shine a spotlight on sustainability. Fashion consultant Daniel Boey has choreographed a unique catwalk to showcase works from local labels such as ITT SWIM, Jo Kilda, LOOMS and theKANG, among others, that have collaborated with NAFA’s Fashion Studies students to create clothing and accessories using sustainable materials through environmentally-friendly processes.

Newly minted Star Search 2019 winner Zhang Ze Tong and runner-up Herman Keh will be joining the celebrations as part of a group of local models doing the catwalk.

Zhang Ze Tong will be joining the countdown at The Promontory@Marina Bay. (Photo: Alvin Teo; Hair and makeup: Dax Lye)

Let’s Celebrate 2020 will be hosted by radio deejays Sonia Chew from 987FM and Fiza O from Ria 897. Last year’s event attracted 5,000 partygoers and 770,000 viewers at home.

Viewers at home can catch this year’s pre-show segment on Toggle at 10pm, and the main show on Toggle and Channel 5 at 11pm. Get more information here.



The Promontory@Marina Bay is at 11 Marina Blvd, Singapore 018940.

