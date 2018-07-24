Ramen fans: 10 limited-edition ramen to try this weekend

Ramen Revolution 2018 lets you slurp up charcoal-black noodles, taste award-winning chicken broth-based ramen all the way from Japan, and buy exclusive NISSIN instant ramen flavours from Jul 27 to 29 at Resorts World Sentosa.

SINGAPORE: You may be familiar with tonkotsu ramen. But an almost-completely black rendition with a hearty black pork broth, smooth black noodles and black fungus?

And while the Italians may not be too pleased, there now exists a dry ramen with a blanket of creamy cheese as a nod to carbonara pasta.

If the Extreme Black Tonkotsu Ramen from Ramen Bar Suzuki, and Cheese Ramen from Kanshoku Ramen sound intriguing to you, you’ll want try them at Ramen Revolution 2018, taking place from Jul 27 to 29 at Resorts World Sentosa, The Forum B1.

Nine of Singapore's favourite ramen stalls – together with two guest participants from Japan – will be there to cook up 10 event-exclusive noodle dishes.

MEET THE RAMEN AND THE STALLS

The team behind Men-Men Tei – as well as the Michelin Bib Gourmand-approved live eel chain Man Man Unagi – is bringing back the Jiro Style Aburi Chasu Ramen. With its heap of grated garlic and iconic fat noodles, this fragrant bowl will be a hit with garlic lovers.

Men-Men Tei's Jiro Style Aburi Chasu Ramen. (Photo: WAttention)

Fans of Kajiken, which specialises in mazesoba or dry ramen, wouldn't want to miss the event-exclusive Okinawa Mazesoba. The dish uses soba instead of ramen, which is then drizzled with a signature sauce and topped with rafute, pork ribs stewed in soya sauce and brown sugar.

Kajiken's Okinawa Mazesoba. (Photo: WAttention)

If you need to lighten up after some collagen-rich, pork-based ramen, the chicken broth-based noodles by the two award-winning participants from Japan – Junk Story from Osaka and Men Dokoro Wakamusha from Saitama – will be right up your alley.

Junk Story's Kiramekino Shiosoba. (Photo: WAttention)

Junk Story's Kiramekino Shiosoba has a "W soup", which is made from free-range chicken and Japanese clams known as hamaguri. The clear broth is delightfully complemented with tender chicken chashu tataki – tataki is the Japanese method of marinating meat in vinegar, then searing the meat's surface, leaving the centre raw.

Men Dokoro Wakamusha's Tori Paitan Ramen is testament to the art of simmering whole chickens for hours for a clean-tasting, collagen-rich broth with a touch of chicken oil to coat each strand of noodle.

Men Dokoro Wakamusha's Tori Paitan Ramen. (Photo: WAttention)

Other event-exclusive offerings include Grand Tonkotsu Ramen from So Ramen, Bread Talk's ramen arm. Matching the robustness of the tonkotsu broth are the three cuts of pork: Braised pork cheek, braised pork belly and chashu.

If you like your ramen spicy, look for Hokkaido Ramen Santouka's spicy Tantanmen, and Kokoro Ramen’s Spicy Miso Ramen.

Menya Sakura, known for its chewy tsukemen served with dipping sauce, will be rolling out the Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen. Another riff on Italian cuisine is Ebi-Tori Menzo’s Ebi Tsukemen; the ramen is dipped into an Italian-inspired shrimp base tsukemen broth made with whole shrimps and chicken stock.

Ebi-Tori Menzo's Ebi Tsukemen. (Photo: WAttention)

What is going to work up your appetite further is that the prices for the ramen start from S$10, with the priciest item, the Ebi Tsukemen, at S$18.

Even Nissin, the creator of cup noodles, will be selling exclusive instant ramen flavours at Ramen Revolution. Take your pick from Hokkaido Miso, Kyushu Black, Uma-kara Spicy, and Tokyo Shoyu – all of which are created in collaboration with the ramen king Keisuke Takeda.

NISSIN Kyushu Black and Uma-kara Spicy. (Photo: WAttention)

You don’t want to miss the entertainment line-up either. There will be a speed-eating competition, and performances by local J-pop artistes.



More details on Ramen Revolution 2018 here.