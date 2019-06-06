Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boy band member Akira

Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boy band member Akira

Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boy band member Akira
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling has married Akira, a member of Japanese boy band Exile. 

She made the surprise announcement on her social media accounts on Thursday (Jun 6), posting a selfie with her new husband.

"I have always believed that if I believe in love, love will one day reward me," said Lin in a long note on Weibo. "After many falls and twists and turns, and meeting at different times, we saw the face of love at the right time."

She ended saying: "I'm married! Hoping that everyone that believes in love will find your own happiness."

The 44-year-old model-actress has previously been linked to Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan in an on-again off-again relationship. 

She has starred in movies like The Monkey King 3 and Chinese comedy The Faces Of My Gene, and is one of the longest-serving ambassadors of watchmaker Longines, having represented the brand since 2005.

Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, also announced the news on his social media account. 

The 37-year-old said he first met Lin when they starred in a Japanese stage production of John Woo's war epic Red Cliff. Lin reprised her role from the films, while Akira stepped into the role of military general Zhou Yu - her onstage husband.

Their on screen relationship quickly "evolved into something more", said the singer, actor and dancer, adding that he was "strongly attracted" to Lin's "sense of responsibility and caring nature".

"She always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better," he wrote.

"I truly want to make her happy."

日頃より皆様方には大変お世話になっており、誠にありがとうございます。 私事ではございますが、 以前から交友のあった女優の林志玲(リン・チーリン)さんと、 6 月 6 日に結婚しましたことをご報告させていただきます。 8 年前に共演した舞台「レッドクリフ ~愛~」をきっかけに、 長い間、親しい友人としてお付き合いしていくなかでお互いに惹かれ合い、 人生のパートナーとして共に歩んでいきたいと強く思い、 昨年から交際に至り、これまで 2 人の仲を深め、向き合ってきました。 多忙な日々の中、志玲さんはいつも自分のことよりも家族や仲間を大切にし、 それ以上に、自分の活動を通してファンの皆様やアジアの多くの方々を大切にし、 沢山の愛情や勇気を届けている姿を近くで見てきて、 その責任感の強さと、愛に溢れる人柄に心惹かれました。 そして、どんな時も、ありのままの僕を笑顔で受け入れてくれる大きな優しさに、 感謝の気持ちと共に、志玲さんを心から幸せにしたいと真摯に思いました。 まだまだ未熟者ではございますが、これからは志玲さんと家族を大切にしながら、 これまで皆様が与えてくださった全てに感謝し、表現者としてこれまで以上に 自覚と責任を持って、芸道に精進してまいります。 そして、エンタテインメントの世界で今以上に初心を忘れず、 日頃から応援してくださっている皆様に恩返し出来ますよう精進していきたいと 思っておりますので、今後とも、どうぞよろしくお願いいたします。 令和元年 6 月 6 日 EXILE AKIRA #出会ったころの写真を使わせていただきました #AKIRA #林志玲 ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー To all my fans: Thank you always for your continuous support. I am excited to announce that on June 6th, I married Lin Chi-ling, the Taiwanese actress, with whom I have had a long-standing friendship. Ever since sharing the stage with her on “Red Cliff -Love-” eight years ago, we developed a friendship and just last year, it evolved into something more. I felt strongly that I want her to be my partner in life as we see our true selves in each other. No matter how busy she may be, she always puts her family, friends and fans before herself and constantly strives to provide love and courage to many people across Asia, always staying true to her roots. I was strongly attracted to her sense of responsibility and caring nature. With a smile, she always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better and I truly want to make her happy. I am in no way accomplished and I still have many things to learn, but because I cherish this bond with her and her family, I will continue down my path as an artist with a higher sense of self-awareness and responsibility, while not forgetting to appreciate everything that you all have given me. I will not forget where I came from, and will work harder, in order to give back to all the people who have always supported me. Sincerely, EXILE AKIRA

Source: CNA/nh

