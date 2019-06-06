Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boy band member Akira

Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling has married Akira, a member of Japanese boy band Exile.

She made the surprise announcement on her social media accounts on Thursday (Jun 6), posting a selfie with her new husband.

"I have always believed that if I believe in love, love will one day reward me," said Lin in a long note on Weibo. "After many falls and twists and turns, and meeting at different times, we saw the face of love at the right time."

She ended saying: "I'm married! Hoping that everyone that believes in love will find your own happiness."

The 44-year-old model-actress has previously been linked to Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan in an on-again off-again relationship.

She has starred in movies like The Monkey King 3 and Chinese comedy The Faces Of My Gene, and is one of the longest-serving ambassadors of watchmaker Longines, having represented the brand since 2005.



Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, also announced the news on his social media account.

The 37-year-old said he first met Lin when they starred in a Japanese stage production of John Woo's war epic Red Cliff. Lin reprised her role from the films, while Akira stepped into the role of military general Zhou Yu - her onstage husband.

Their on screen relationship quickly "evolved into something more", said the singer, actor and dancer, adding that he was "strongly attracted" to Lin's "sense of responsibility and caring nature".

"She always accepts me for who I am, and I constantly feel nothing but appreciation for her kindness. It pushes me to be better," he wrote.

"I truly want to make her happy."



