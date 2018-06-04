Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda to perform in Singapore as part of solo tour

SINGAPORE: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda will be performing in Singapore on Aug 22 at Zepp@BigBox in Jurong East as part of his first solo tour.



Tickets for the rapper-producer's Post Traumatic Tour are priced at S$148 each and $138 for a group package of three tickets and up. They go on sale on Sistic from Jun 11, announced concert organisers LAMC Productions.



The Post Traumatic EP, released in January, was a three-song project created by Shinoda to help process his grief after the death of fellow Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington.



He also has a Post Traumatic album due to be released on Jun 15.



The album's first single is titled Crossing A Line, in which Shinoda admits he is worried about his Linkin Park bandmates feeling abandoned as he embarked on his latest solo project.

Said Shinoda: "Everyone in the band has already suffered a loss, and this might feel like another blow on top of it. But I had to put my faith in the idea that the guys know me better than that — they know that I’m not abandoning them or Linkin Park. That's why the chorus is, ’They’ll tell you I don’t care anymore / And I hope you know that’s a lie.’



"When I sent the song to them, their responses were so heartwarming. I’m constantly reminded what incredible friends they are.”

This is not Shinoda's first solo project. In 2005, he released the critically acclaimed The Rising Tied with another group - Fort Minor - where they scored hits with the singles Where'd You Go and Remember the Name.

