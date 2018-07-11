Singaporean actor Chin Han on being Singapore's only Hollywood blockbuster star

The thespian who stars in action-thriller Skyscraper alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells CNA Lifestyle what it means to be an Asian actor in Hollywood today.

SINGAPORE: The word on the fan street is that the upcoming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson action-thriller Skyscraper is set to be the new Die Hard (the Bruce Willis classic).

The fact that Singaporean actor Chin Han has a major starring role in a film that is billed as such is, well, pretty incredible.

“I’m just grateful to be part of this film,” he told CNA Lifestyle. “The life it takes on with the audience is really just icing on the cake for me. To be compared to those seminal movies is something I’ve never dreamt of. I can even tell you where I first saw Die Hard in Singapore - at the original Cathay cinema, back in 1988!

“Hopefully, Skyscraper would be there for another generation of audience members, and a kid, 20 years from now, will say, ‘Hey, I remember where and when I first watched Skyscraper.’”

A scene from Skyscraper in which Chin Han is on top of the world with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (Photo: Skyscraper/UIP)

With The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Independence Day: Resurgence, Ghost in the Shell and now Skyscraper all on his resume, Chin Han is officially Singapore’s undisputed Hollywood blockbuster star.

The 48-year-old, whose full name is Ng Chin Han, plays billionaire visionary Zhao, who happens to be the owner of the titular skyscraper -incidentally billed as the latest tallest building in the world.

It’s a meaty role in a thriller largely set high above Hong Kong, with the story revolving around Zhao being in possession of an important asset that a terrorist (Roland Møller) desperately wants, while Johnson’s hero character gets caught up in the mix.

Feeling on top of the world should be something the Los Angeles-based actor is pretty much used to these days, what with his meteoric rise through the Hollywood blockbuster ranks to cement his place in the competitive world of Tinseltown.

With a constant stream of roles in massive blockbusters alongside A-list stars, as well as major television credits, one could easily proclaim Chin Han Singapore’s only bona fide Hollywood star.

Chin Han as Commander Jiang in Independence Day: Resurgence. (Photo: Independence Day: Resurgence)

For the homegrown actor, that’s a label that works on two levels, he told CNA Lifestyle.

“On one level, as a working actor, that hasn’t changed. So when I go to set at six in the morning and get ready to rehearse scenes with a director like Christopher Nolan or Steven Soderbergh or (Skyscraper’s) Rawson Marshall Thurber, that process is the same,” he explained. “Working with actors like Dwayne Johnson and Christian Bale - that process is still the same.”

Yet, he recognises that there is also another level.

“But now, talking about this body of work, yes, there is an acknowledgement of the need for accurate representation,” he said. “I think as Asians (working in the industry), that is the reality that we inhabit. So, I think that is the priority.”

More recently, Chin Han was one of those on a special list invited by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences (Oscars) to become a member, as part of its drive for diversity.

“As an Asian actor, I’m so grateful for the time that we live in, with all the interest now in multi-cultural movies and diversity,” he said. “I think more than ever, we are presented with opportunities to be part of these great movies. And I think, to be here - I’m grateful for the timing.”

That said, he is cognizant of that fact that there is still a long road ahead in terms of Hollwood's progress in general.

“It will happen in the time that it will happen in,” he said. “However, the most important thing now is that we take the initiative to create opportunities for people to participate, whether it’s by creating content or creating (roles for) directors, actors or even cinematographers.”

For Chin Han, being in Hollywood all this time has made him realise it’s “an education and a process”.

“I think in the multi-prong effort that will see us to the place we want to be - and it is a very big industry - you know decisions are made in a very complex way,” he said. “So I would think that as long as we keep moving, I will be part of this initiative.

“As long as we are moving forward, it’s better than not moving at all. So, I will continue the good fight, and hopefully we will see other (Asian actors) in blockbusters as well."

Skyscraper is in Singapore cinemas Jul 12

