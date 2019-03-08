Local DJ-producer MYRNE named Singapore’s first Friend of Hublot

At just 23 years old, local DJ and producer MYRNE has been named Singapore’s first Friend of Hublot, announced the luxury Swiss watchmaker in a press release yesterday (Mar 7).

MYRNE, real name Manfred Lim, was the first Asian artist signed to Grammy Award-winning Diplo’s Mad Decent label back in 2015. News of his tie-up with Hublot was accompanied by the announcement of his exclusive multiple-record deal with Ultra Records, also a first for a Singaporean.

As a Friend of Hublot, MYRNE joins a list of big names, including Brazilian footballer David Luiz, Romanian World Number 1 tennis player Simona Halep and producer DJ Snake.

“Experimentation is a huge part of my musical DNA and I was incredibly honoured when Hublot approached me to be the brand’s first Friend of Hublot in Singapore. I love that they have a history of constantly challenging norms and daring to be different,” said MYRNE in a statement.

A classically-trained musician with a Grade 8 certificate in piano, MYRNE first started tinkering around with a basic setup consisting of an audio software and keyboards on his Windows laptop while still a student at St Andrew’s Junior College.

His remixes of pop hits proved popular on his Soundcloud account, and he amassed a following of close to 10,000 followers in his early years.

In 2018, he paired up with local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones to release the 10-track B4NGER PROJECT via Universal Music. The same year, he performed at Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami, making him the first Singapore musician to ever perform on these international stages.

MYRNE is set to release a new track with local singer-songwriter Sam Rui on Mar 20.

Michael Tay, Group Managing Director of The Hour Glass, said: “Music is constantly evolving, innovating, and reshaping the world as we know it. MYRNE, a trailblazing Singaporean icon known for pushing the envelope is therefore the perfect fit to be Hublot’s friend of the brand, whose only interest in boundaries extends to those that have yet to be created."

