Love, regrets, worries: When mum and daughter are both actresses

This Mothers’ Day, celebrity mother-daughter pairs Lin Meijiao and Chantalle Ng; Hong Hui Fang and Tay Ying; Xiang Yun and Chen Yixin tell CNA Lifestyle all about the ties that bind.

SINGAPORE: When you were growing up, do you remember looking at your mother or father and thinking you wanted to be just like them?

Every mother sees a version of herself in her little girl. This Mothers’ Day, actresses Lin Meijiao, Xiang Yun and Hong Hui Fang will have more to bond over with their daughters than ever before.

Lin’s daughter, 22-year-old Chantalle Ng; Xiang Yun’s daughter, 18-year-old Chen Yixin; and Hong’s daughter, 22-year-old Tay Ying, all decided to follow in their mothers’ footsteps. Born genetically blessed and bred in the culture of local showbiz, they made their official debuts last year, upon coming of age.

Ng and Chen had substantial roles in the Mediacorp TV Channel 8 drama While We Are Young, with Ng going on to nab the Best Newcomer award at the Star Awards this year. Next up, Ng and Tay will be co-hosting tvN Asia’s variety show Get It Beauty On The Road, premiering in July, alongside Korean pop star Sandara Park.

What all three girls have in common is that their mums always wanted them to find their own paths. It was serendipity that the paths of mothers and daughters merged.

"MY MUM HAS ALWAYS BEEN THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN MY LIFE" – LIN MEIJIAO AND CHANTALLE NG

Chantalle Ng at the Star Awards 2018, where she won the Best Newcomer award, with her mum, Lin Meijiao. Photo: Instagram.com/ChantalleNg

“I’ve always supported her in everything she wanted to do,” said Lin of her daughter, who is currently completing her studies in Information Systems at Singapore Management University. “As a child, she took up piano, then guitar, ballet, guzheng, wushu and volleyball. I said, ‘Go ahead.’ I believe in letting everything happen naturally. Life is so short. We have to live happily.”

Life hasn’t always been easy for the family, though. Lin and Ng’s father, former actor Huang Yiliang, were divorced soon after Ng’s birth, and Lin raised her daughter with the help of her parents.

To make sure Ng had a loving environment to grow up in, Lin said, “I would leave her notes decorated with stickers nearly every day when I went out to work. I’d also leave little gifts, like candy, under her pillow, so that she’d find them when she woke up. And each time the opportunity arose, I would take her on set with me.”

“I often visited my mum on set and watched her acting,” Ng recalled. “She used to work every day until midnight. When I started acting myself, I realised that it really is a very tiring life.”

Lin thinks it was all worth it. “One year, when she was very young, I came home empty-handed from the Star Awards. When I opened the door, she presented me with a tiny trophy, saying, ‘Mummy, this is for you.’ I thought to myself, ‘Winning doesn’t matter. I’ve already got the best award in the world.’”

Seeing her daughter receiving the Best Newcomer trophy last month was a proud moment for Lin. On her part, Ng made it a point to thank her mother.

“My mum has always been the most important person in my life,” she mused. “When I think about the possibility of losing her, or that she might go through hard times, I find it difficult to bear.” Her voice shook as she said, “I can’t go on or I’ll start crying… Every time I talk about my mum, I’ll start to cry.”

Turning to her mother, she said, “I’m really thankful for all the sacrifices you’ve made for me over the years. For a woman to raise a child (alone) is really not an easy thing. In your shoes, I don’t think I would be as strong as you were. I’m thankful that even while you were busy working, you never neglected me. Instead, I felt loved in ways that other kids might not even have felt.”

"IT'S LIKE LOOKING AT MYSELF IN THE MIRROR" – HONG HUI FANG AND TAY YING

Hong Hui Fang with daughter Tay Ying, son Calvert and husband Zheng Geping. Photo: Instagram.com/honghuifang

“Whenever I look at my daughter, it’s like looking at myself in a mirror,” said Hong Hui Fang. “She’s very independent, just like I was at her age. She embraces the happy things and lets the bad go – I’m the same. In all her gestures, behaviours and points of view, I see myself. Sometimes, when she talks, I hear things that I’ve said before.”

Even though Hong particularly misses her mother, who is no longer with her, on Mothers’ Day, her daughter’s every action causes her to recall how Hong herself behaved towards her own mum. "How I treated my mother, whether good or bad – everything is the same," she shared. "That reminds me to be a better mother.”

22-year-old Tay Ying knows she’s lucky to have the support and guidance of both her mother and her father, actor Zheng Geping, as she’s taking her first steps in showbiz. “I have someone there to advise me,” said the Shiseido Professional ambassador, who also appeared in the Channel 5 drama Missing. Her brother, 18-year-old Calvert, is also just starting out in the industry.



“Ultimately, our relationships are strengthened, because are in the same industry,” she added. “Just yesterday, I asked my mum, ‘Do you remember your first project? How did it feel?’"

Back in the day, when Hong chose this career path, it was to support her family. "My parents ran a business and I had five siblings – they had no time to bother about what we did," she said. "I tell my daughter she should do what makes her happy. Since she doesn’t need to support the family, she should chase her dreams.”

Tay is appreciative, saying, “My parents have been very supportive of whatever I do, whether it’s to do with my studies or entering the industry. Their support means a lot to me.”

But if there’s one regret that Hong carries in her heart, it’s that she felt she was too busy with work when Tay Ying was a child.

"I was very busy with work. She was looked after by our helper. I did feel guilty. I still feel disappointed that the opportunity to spend more time with her slipped away from me," she said. "Now, I try to make it up to her. No matter how busy I am, I’ll make her herbal soup, or drive her to work at five in the morning.”

Tay, who is also currently studying marketing at Singapore Management University, admires her mum’s “compassion, love and care for people”.

“I hope to be ( in future) an open-minded parent like she is, so that I’ll be able to connect with my kid,” she added

"BE YOURSELF AND BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE" – XIANG YUN AND CHEN YIXIN

Chen Yixin and mum Xiang Yun. Photo: Chen Yixin

As a child, Chen Yixin would wonder what her parents, actors Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, were up to when they left the house for long periods at a time. “I’d always been curious, especially with their long hours of work – they’d sometimes leave at five in the morning and come home at midnight. It had always been a mystery for me,” said the 18-year-old, who is currently studying Applied Drama and Psychology at Singapore Polytechnic.

That mystery was solved when she acted in her debut drama, While We Are Young. “I always wanted to see what it was like being in front of the camera,” she said. And “my mother said it was a good opportunity for me to experience what she’s been experiencing for the past 30-plus years.”

That experience taught her that “it may look pretty, but there’s a lot of hard work behind it".

Shared Chen: "No matter how little sleep you got the previous day, you still have to look your best on TV – you can’t look bloated or have zits on your face. I also realised that even when she’s not at work, when she’s out shopping, people expect her to be perfect, which means she’s subconsciously still working, even on her rest days. It really isn’t easy at all.”

Xiang Yun thinks a taste of her life will help her daughter – as well as her son, Yi Xi, who recently became a full-time actor – to grow. “It’s good for them, because our industry is all about character-building. It trains you physically and mentally,” she said. “I always tell them to be polite, especially towards their elders. I say, ‘As long as a person has guided you along in some way, they are your teacher.’ I also tell them to apply themselves well to learning, and to be humble. Kids these days have a strong sense of self-worth. I tell them, ‘If someone criticises you, bear with it and learn from it.’”

“My mother still uses ‘nin’, the formal way of addressing someone in Chinese, even when she speaks to her juniors,” Chen said. “That’s something I look up to. She’s always told me to be humble no matter where you are, especially in this industry, where it’s very easy to let fame to get to you. She said, ‘Be yourself and be thankful for what you have.’”

In celebration of Mothers’ Day this year, Chen revealed, there will be a family dinner.

“I’ve already told them, ‘Don’t give me any surprises this year’,” Xiang Yun laughed. “They always take me to places they want to go, not where I want to go! For example, they take me to movies they want to see, like horror movies, which I hate!”

As for Mothers’ Day gifts, she said, “My favourites are the lipsticks my daughter buys me, because those are practical and useful. And my favourite way to celebrate is to have a simple dinner together as a family. It’s such a happy feeling to have my children around me – even if all we’re eating is takeaway hor fun with one or two extra ingredients.”





