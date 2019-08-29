The 'world's best croissant' and a Gardens By The Bay dessert sculpture: What's worth the queue at Singapore's first cafe festival

A specially curated group of the world's most popular cafes and eateries from Melbourne, Bangkok and more are setting up shop in Singapore at the four-day Cafe Culture, which runs from now till Sep 1.

It's been dubbed "the world's best croissant" by The New York Times and it's original Melbourne outpost opens to a queue every morning. This weekend, Singapore will be able to decide for themselves if Lune Croissanterie's world famous croissants are really worth the wait.

The cult patisserie is in Singapore for Cafe Culture – the inaugural cafe festival which is running at Marina Bay Sands convention center till Sep 1. Lune Croissanterie's founder Kate Reid herself is in the kitchen throughout the festival, checking on and churning out her“classic beurre” croissants for her Singapore fans.



Diehard devotees of coffees and teas will be pleased to know that they are plenty of roasts and blends to choose from, sourced from the likes of Copenhagen’s Coffee Collective to Tokyo’s Switch Coffee.

