The ‘world's best croissant’ and a Gardens By The Bay dessert at Singapore's first cafe festival

Cafe Culture, which runs until September 1 at Marina Bay Sands, features some of the world's most popular cafes and eateries from Melbourne, Bangkok and more.

It's been dubbed "the world's best croissant" by The New York Times and its original Melbourne outpost opens to a massively long queue every morning.

This weekend, Singaporeans will be able to decide for themselves if Lune Croissanterie's world famous croissants are really worth the wait.

Dubbed the "world's best croissant", Lune Croissants are now in Singapore at Cafe Culture. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)



The cult patisserie is in town for the inaugural Cafe Culture festival, which is running at Marina Bay Sands Convention Center until Sep 1. Lune Croissanterie's founder Kate Reid herself can be found in the open kitchen throughout the festival, checking on and churning out her “classic beurre” croissants (S$22 for a box of two) for her Singapore fans.



Also at the festival is MasterChef Australia alumnus Reynold Poernomo who is showcasing his popular Koi Dessert Bar from Sydney, Australia. On offer are his delicious signatures including Nomtella (S$12) – an espresso mousse with salted caramel, brownie, hazelnut and chocolate glaze, as well as Brown Butter Mandy (S$12) – a salted caramel tart with caramelised milk chocolate ganache, brown butter crumble, mandarin and brown butter mousse.

Koi Dessert Bar's Reynold Poernomo meticulously putting together his sculptural Gardens By The Bay dessert. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

But it is the Instagram-worthy Gardens By The Bay Chocolate tree filled with jackfruit mango, coconut pandan ganache, passionfruit curd and palm sugar genoa (S$15) that is the piece de resistance. Meticulously crafted, this art sculpture of a dessert is a perfect balance of taste and texture



Poernomo told CNA Lifestyle that he created this Singapore-inspired dessert exclusively for the festival, going through many rounds of experimentation so as to get the look and texture just right.

The Gardens By the Bay dessert by Koi Dessert Bar's Reynold Poernomo is exclusively made for Cafe Culture. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Coffee devotees of coffees will have a field day to choose from a plethora of roasts and blends, sourced from the likes of Copenhagen’s Coffee Collective, Melbourne's St Ali and Tokyo’s Switch Coffee.



Melbourne's St Ali coffee art (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Tea drinkers are also not forgotten, with Pushers' sparkling tea (S$9) on tap, ranging from sparkling Oolong and Peach to sparkling Chrysanthemum, Pear and Elderflower and Sparkling Roselle, Strawberry and Rhubarb.



