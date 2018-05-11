M Nasir marks 40th anniversary in music with special homecoming concert

The Singapore-born musician comes home to perform for one night only. CNA Lifestyle has the details.

SINGAPORE: Local music fans are in for a rare treat: Legendary rock, pop and folk musician M Nasir will be holding a special concert in Singapore come July 6 at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp.

The singer and composer, who resides in Malaysia and holds the title of Datuk, will be returning to the country of his birth to mark his 40th year in the music industry. At the concert, titled “M Nasir’s Suatu Masa Concert – Celebrating 40 Years of Music”, the 61-year-old promises to perform favourite hits including Hati Emas, Raikan Cinta and Mentera Semerah Padi.

He will be joined by local singer Aisyah Aziz in a duet.

“This concert is a great opportunity for me to present my music to the younger generation, and I hope it will inspire up-and-coming talents,” said the man who, in addition to being a performer and songwriter, is also a poet, actor and film director. “It is very important for us to appreciate and understand the roots of our music.”

M Nasir’s Suatu Masa Concert takes place on July 6 at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets from S$38 to S$118 from Sistic.



