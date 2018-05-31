Macallan debuts 72-year-old single malt whisky

Distilled in the 1940s, encased in a Lalique crystal decanter, and yours for S$80,000.

SINGAPORE: Some things get better with age. Case in point: The 72-year-old single malt whisky from Macallan – the oldest bottling from the Scotch whisky label yet.

Only 600 bottles of The Macallan 72 Years Old In Lalique – The Genesis Decanter will be available at selected locations worldwide from August. Each bottle is individually numbered. The Macallan 72 Years Old In Lalique will be available in Singapore in a very limited quantity.

The Lalique crystal decanter. (Photo: www.themacallan.com)

The limited-edition whisky is encased in a Lalique crystal decanter. A wooden case, inspired by the curved wooden roof of Macallan's new state-of-the-art distillery, is designed by Burgess Studio and handcrafted by cabinet maker NEJ Stevenson.



The price tag? A giddy US$60,000 (S$80,289) a pop.



(Photo: www.themacallan.com)

"For its 72 years of maturation, the deceptively light colour hints that this is not an ordinary single malt," said Nick Savage, The Macallan master distiller. The flavour, according to Savage, is "an exquisite balance of strong, sweet oak with the peaty spirit shaping its refined character".



(Photo: www.themacallan.com)

"The whisky delivers surprise after surprise as aromas of fruit follow distinctive hints of peat, all the way through to the back of the mouth, where it is finished off with a lingering hint of rich fruit and oak," he said.

"Rich" indeed.

