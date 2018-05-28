Madonna's daughter Lourdes fronts streetwear campaign with unique accessory: Body hair

The 21 year old models cropped halter tops, corduroy platform sneakers and hairy armpits in the latest Converse X MadeMe campaign.

SINGAPORE: The latest Converse campaign is very yellow, quite hairy, and stars Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon – with her au naturel armpits.

In the campaign photos shot by Mayan Toledano for the Converse collaboration with MadeMe, the 21-year-old aspiring singer-songwriter posed unapologetically with raised arms, flaunting her underarm hair as she modelled the line’s cropped halter tops, oversized track pants and mini backpacks.





Her famous mother, pop icon Madonna, isn’t one to shy away from showing off body hair either.





MadeMe founder and designer Erin Magee said that Leon was channelling the riot grrrl movement, an underground feminist punk movement that combines feminist consciousness, and punk style and politics.

The wearer is a “cool girl", said the the designer of MadeMe, a streetwear brand for women. "Independent, who will take risks and not worry about what everyone else is wearing or doing”.

It seems Leon is a natural fit to front the campaign. Outspoken and unafraid to break norms like her mother, the New York native apparently shares the same style aesthetics as Magee.

(Photo: Instagram/MadeMe)

Magee told Vogue that Leon saw the Converse drawings and asked: "Erin, what is this for? I love these new tracksuits. I love these shoes. Can I shoot this?”

“I was like, ‘Funny, because I was going to ask you’," said Magee in the article.

It’s not the first time the MadeMe designer has teamed up with Leon; she has also modelled for the brand when it collaborated with '90s streetwear brand X-Girl in 2017.

(Photo: Instagram/MadeMe)

The Converse X MadeMe collection consists of platform Converse in corduroy and plush suede as well as six clothing pieces.