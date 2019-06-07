Madonna says Harvey Weinstein 'crossed lines and boundaries' with her

The singer is the latest to speak up against the disgraced movie mogul, alleging that he was “incredibly sexually flirtatious” when they worked on 1991’s Truth Or Dare.

Madonna has revealed that Harvey Weinstein “crossed lines and boundaries” with her when the two of them worked together on her 1991 documentary Truth Or Dare.

The 60-year-old singer told the New York Times in a recent interview that Weinstein had been “incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together.”

She added: "He was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested."

Madonna also told the paper that she knew he had acted similarly with other women in the business. “We were all, ‘Harvey gets to do that because he’s got so much power and he’s so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.’ So that was it.”

Truth Or Dare was distributed by Miramax, the company Weinstein owned with his brother. He was fired as its chairman in 2017 and the company filed for bankruptcy last year.

Weinstein has denied these latest allegations, saying that Madonna had mischaracterised their relationship. His statement to the BBC included multiple references to her songs: "Madonna is such a maverick it is surprising that she conformed to what's in Vogue. This new narrative was not the nature of my relationship with her, and I will not Justify My terrific feelings for her. It was significant, Material and fun.

“She was that Ray of Light whom I will always Cherish. Anyone who knew her well back in those days, appreciates that she knew how to Express herself, she was fun, flirtatious and genuinely engaging, but if getting on this bandwagon helps her sell records, Turn Up the Radio.”

Weinstein reached a settlement last month with some of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct; the settlement is said to be worth about US$44 million (S$60 million). He has denied all charges of non-consensual sex.

More than 70 women have come forward with allegations since the case broke in 2017. According to the BBC, actress Ashley Judd, one of the first women to tell her story, has said in a tweet that her separate legal case with the 67-year-old Weinstein is ongoing and that she intends to take him to trial.

Madonna’s latest album, Madame X, will be released on Jun 14.