Vacationing in London? Unpack your suitcase in Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s former apartment

The Kensington property is now a luxe vacation rental home.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie made their home here during their early years as a couple. (Photo: London Perfect)
SINGAPORE: If you’ve got a spare 385 pounds (S$685) lying around – on top of a plane ticket to London, that is – you can spend a night in Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s former home, which is now a luxury vacation rental.

(Photo: London Perfect)

According to The Observer, the apartment, in the upscale neighbourhood of Kensington, was originally owned by filmmaker Ritchie, who began dating the pop star in the late 1990s. The couple lived there until they moved to a larger place.

(Photo: London Perfect)

It is now listed on luxe rental portal London Perfect as the Prince Albert Kensington, and is currently available at a special-offer rate of between 385 pounds and 764 pounds a night.

(Photo: London Perfect)

The property has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an open kitchen and a library with a grand piano. It sleeps up to six guests.

Madonna and Ritchie were divorced in 2008 and have two sons together: 18-year-old Rocco and 13-year-old David, who was adopted from Malawi.

