Magician David Blaine under investigation for sexual assault of two women

The New York Police Department confirmed that the 45-year-old Blaine is under an "active" investigation after two women came forward with their claims.

The New York Police Department is investigating sexual assault allegations against magician David Blaine, reported the Associated Press on Monday (Apr 1).

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters at an unrelated news conference that Blaine is under investigation by the department's special victims division, reported CNN. He declined to discuss any details.

Advertisement

Shea was responding to a report by entertainment website The Daily Beast that the NYPD had taken statements from two women who accused Blaine of sexual assault. In the report, one of the alleged victims claims she was attacked by Blaine inside his Manhattan apartment in 1998.

The Daily Beast reported that Blaine has not been charged with a crime and declined to comment on the matter. Blaine also said he has not been approached by police.

The publication previously reported that former model Natasha Prince alleged Blaine raped her in London in 2004, an allegation he denied. Scotland Yard detectives later declined to take further action after investigating her claim, the website said.

The 45-year-old first rose to fame in 1999 when he was buried in a plexiglass coffin under a three-ton water-filled tank for seven days. Since then, Blaine has encased himself in a six-ton block of ice in Times Square for 58 hours and also spent 44 days suspended above the Thames River in London in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to his website, he is to begin a tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland this June.

