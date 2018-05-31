Akan datang: Bollywood movie on Mahathir's election victory

The planned film will be shot in Hindi and dubbed into Malay and English.

SINGAPORE: In a case of real life inspiring reel life, a Bollywood producer is planning to make a movie on Dr Mahathir Mohamad's return to office as Malaysia's prime minister.



Tentatively titled Malaysia's Saviour Mahathir, the movie will be shot in Hindi and dubbed into Malay and English.



Raman Kumar, 73, told Bernama that the film would focus on how Dr Mahathir's "common sense, wisdom" and his experience as prime minister from 1981 to 2003 won the nation's votes for his campaign against anti-corruption.

A Pakatan Harapan-backed Dr Mahathir toppled the Barisan Nasional coalition headed by his predecessor and former protege Najib Razak at the May 9 general election.



“I want to tell the intense story of the remaking of Malaysia after six decades of trials and tribulations, and the way Malaysians intensely felt the moment the opposition won,” said Raman.



If Dr Mahathir were to appear in the film, it would not be his acting debut. In 2015, the then-90-year-old prime minister appeared as himself in the Malaysian sci-fi and history film Kapsul. The movie featured a businessman who went back in time to the Japanese Occupation of 1942 after stealing and opening a time capsule. Dr Mahathir was one of the prime ministers the character met.

"I have a small role. I've never done any acting like this before. So I thought why not just go for it," said Dr Mahathir in The Star, after the Kapsul press preview. "I just have to act as how I usually am in public."



Raman said he has engaged Malaysian journalist and associate professor M Krishnamoorthy to write the script. The producer, who resides in the United Kingdom, Mumbai and Malaysia, has produced 10 movies, including five in Malaysia, according to Bernama.