Beauty kit: The travel makeup essentials for the girl who’s always on the go

Create a full look with fewer products – here are the portable, multitasking must-haves that are a breeze to use on travels or when zipping about town.

Hands up, if your makeup arsenal takes up a good quarter of your luggage space on every trip. You’re not alone – the insecurity of not having access to the full deal is real, especially for those who require more than just a handful of products to create even the most pared-down of looks.

As tempting as it may be to lug every single makeup item you usually need overseas, it really makes no sense to bust your baggage limit this way. You may have a 20-step makeup routine, but you certainly don’t need the same number of products to accomplish it.

The solution is simple – arm yourself with multipurpose cosmetics and travel-friendly makeup tools; even better if they come in compact sizes that are perfect for packing light. The hard part is tracking down those that offer performance on top of portability – if you’re having trouble with this, here are a few that are definitely worth trying.

YSL TOUCHE ECLAT HIGH COVER RADIANT CONCEALER, S$62

(Photo: YSL Beauty, art: Chern Ling)

This high-coverage concealer is the newest formula to join the Touche Eclat franchise that is instantly recognisable by its ultra-portable gold pen packaging. It boasts buildable coverage for dark under-eye circles, skincare benefits from ingredients like hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E, and YSL’s patented secret YSL optical brightening technology.

TARTE HAMPTONS WEEKENDER PALETTE, S$29

(Photo: Tarte, art: Chern Ling)

The name says it all - this travel-sized palette of face powders is made for weekend getaways at glam destinations. It’s got everything for boosting that holiday glow - contour, blush and highlighter – all boasting the lasting power of the brand’s Amazonian clay formula.

CLARINS PERFECT EYES & BROWS PALETTE, S$60

(Photo: Clarins, art: Chern Ling)

Whether you are at home or away, this compact kit has all you could possibly need for grooming your brows. It contains three brow powders (which can be used as eyeshadows too), a brow wax for taming and sculpting hairs, a pink eyeshadow for enhancing the eyelids and essential mini tools including tweezers, a spoolie brush, and a double-sided applicator for eyeshadow and brow products.

DIOR BACKSTAGE EYE PALETTE, S$83

(Photo: Dior, art: Chern Ling)

No one wants to be rifling through a bag full of single eyeshadows – a palette is much more convenient and, in the right range of colours, offers you numerous eye looks. This neutral eye palette is an excellent option – the array of buildable beiges, browns and taupes (in both matte and iridescent finishes) it houses will take you from casual to dressy without any trouble. Bonus: It also contains an eyeshadow primer.

NUDESTIX LIP + CHEEK PENCIL, S$39

(Photo: Nudestix, art: Chern Ling)

Makeup pencils are much-underrated multitaskers – take this Nudestix product that you can use as a lip liner, lip colour or cream blush, for example. You can bring three or four of them in different shades and there’ll still be plenty of room in your makeup bag for other items. Don’t worry about having to pack a sharpener – it’s already built into the cap.

CHANEL STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR, S$53

(Photo: Chanel, art: Chern Ling)

This eye pencil with a mid-sized tip can be used in three ways: As eyeliner; kohl - for tight-lining or application on the waterline; and eyeshadow – shade it generously over the eyelid as close to the lash line as possible, then smudge the colour upwards and outwards with your finger.



URBAN DECAY QUICK FIX HYDRA-CHARGED COMPLEXION PREP PRIMING SPRAY, S$22 for travel size

(Photo: Urban Decay, art: Chern Ling)

Replace your regular primer with this facial mist that moisturises, smoothens, tightens your pores and efficiently preps your skin for makeup in a flash. Plus, no need to decant – it’s available in a portable size that you can toss into your bag for on-the-go use.

13RUSHES TRAVEL STARTER KIT, S$88

(Photo: 13Rushes, art: Chern Ling)

We’d advocate the use of products that doesn’t require application with tools as far as possible, but there will be certain makeup brushes that are simply indispensable. This basic travel brush set has all the essentials – powder, blush, brow, concealer and eyeshadow brushes – and is cruelty-free to boot. From 13rushes.com.

THE FLAT LAY CO. MINI OPEN FLAT MAKEUP BAG, £16.99 (S$30)

(Photo: The Flat Lay, art: Chern Ling)

No more rummaging around in your travel makeup bag, this ingenious pouch actually opens flat for clear sight of the items within and easy access. To close it up, simply place items at the centre and pull the drawstring tight. From theflatlayco.com.